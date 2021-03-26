Fencer Bhavani Devi receives rousing welcome at KIIT University

TNI Bureau: Fencer Bhavani Devi was accorded a rousing welcome when she arrived at the Biju Patnaik Airport, Bhubaneswar with her mother and coach on Thursday.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu and a student of KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhavani became the first ever Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics.

A felicitation ceremony for Bhabani was organized in the premises of KIIT DU where the ace fencer was felicitated in the presence of distinguished personalities like Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, Bashir A. Khan, General Secretary, Indian Fencing Association, Debendra Sahoo, Secretary, Odisha Fencing Association, noted Environmentalist Green Man Dr. Abdul Ghani, sprint queen Dutee Chand, Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty,VC, KIIT DU and Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro VC, KIIT DU etc.

Among others, Bhavani’s mother CA Ramani, KIIT Sports Director Gaganendu Dash, Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty and many senior functionaries were present on the occasion.

While addressing at KIIT Bhavani sad, “Since childhood, I have been dreaming of participating in the Olympics, To gratify that dream, I had to face a lot of struggles and adversities”.

In realizing such a success, she gives all the credit to her parents and coaches who have been with her since childhood.

She asserts that Dutee Chand has been her source of inspiration behind qualifying for the Olympics. Not for me only, Dutee has been a role model for thousands of budding athletes and sportspersons in India, said Bhavani.

Congratulating Bhavani, Dr Achyuta Samanta said, “Apart from education, KIIT & KISS have given the emphasis on the promotion of sports and sportspersons. In fact, KIIT & KISS premises boast of the largest state-of-the-art sports and games infrastructure across the globe”.

More than 5 thousand players have already been groomed from KIIT & KISS. Dr Samanta hoped that Dutee and Bhavani would definitely win medals in the forthcoming Olympics.