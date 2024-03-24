Elections 2024: BJP to announce Candidates for Odisha Today

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to announce today the candidates for the upcoming elections in Odisha.

According to State President Manmohan Samal, the the candidates for Odisha were finalised during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi yesterday.

The list of the candidates will be released later today, said Samal adding that the meeting also discussed about the political situation and strategy of Odisha.

Candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan were also finalized, the saffron leader said.

Apart from, the State President, party’s Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty, Odisha election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi also attended the meeting.