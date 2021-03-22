67th National Film Awards Announced; Chhichhore Best Hindi Film

TNI Bureau: The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday for the year 2019.

While, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee bagged ‘Best Actor Award’ for his performance in ‘Bhonsle’ and ‘Dhanush bagged ‘Best Actor Award’ for Asuran’, Kangana Ranaut won the ‘Best Actress’ award for ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” and ‘Panga’.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s starrer Chhichhore has won the Best Hindi Film.

Ollywood film ‘Kalira Atita’ and ‘Sala Budhar Badla’ emerged as the Best Odia Film while Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata directed & produced by Ashutosh Pattnaik won the Best Arts and Culture Film award in non-feature category.

List of Winners at the 67th National Film Awards:

➡️ Best Feature Film: Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham

➡️ Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

➡️ Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika and Panga

➡️ Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for Tashkent Files

➡️ Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Delux

➡️ Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal

➡️ Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain

➡️ Best Original Screenplay: Kaushik Ganguly for Jyeshtoputro

➡️ Best Adapted Screenplay: Srijit Mukherji for Gumnaami

➡️ Best Dialogue Writing: Vivek Agnihotri for Tashkent Files

➡️ Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal

➡️ Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

➡️ Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

➡️ Special Mention in Feature Film category: Biryani (Malyalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare, Picasso (Marathi)

➡️ Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

➡️ Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

➡️ Best Telugu Film: Jersey

➡️ Best Tamil Film: Asuran

➡️ Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla

Non-feature Films Category

➡️ Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

➡️ Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

➡️ Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

➡️ Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

➡️ Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

➡️ Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole

➡️ Best Short Fiction Film: Custody

➡️ Special Jury Award: Small scale Societies

➡️ Best Animation Film: Radha

➡️ Best Investigation Film: Jakkal

➡️ Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka

➡️ Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges

➡️ Best Film on Social Issue: Holy Rights and Ladli

➡️ Best Environmental Film: The Stork Saviours

➡️ Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Khisa

➡️ Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream

➡️ Best Narration: Wild Karnataka (English) by Sir David Attenborough

➡️ Best Audiography: Radha

➡️ Best Editing: Shut Up Sona

➡️ Best Music Direction: Bishalkhjyoti, Kranti Darshi Guruji-Ahead of Times

➡️ Best on Location Sound Recordist: Rahas, Saptarishi Sarkar

➡️ Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

➡️ Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock Sudhansu Saria

➡️ Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay