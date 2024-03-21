TNI Evening News Headlines – March 21, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED; asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight.
➡️Former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout is critical and almost brain dead, informed his son Sambit Routray.
➡️‘Assault’ on police officer on January 23, 2011: Special Court for MP/MLAs frames charges against Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.
➡️Orissa High Court serves notice to former MP Ramchandra Hansda after accepting CBI’s petition in chit fund case.
➡️Day temperature is likely to rise by 8 to 10 degrees in most parts of Odisha in the next three days: IMD.
➡️Enforcement Directorate arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case.
➡️Congress releases the third list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
➡️BJP releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
➡️CBI registers FIR against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case.
➡️The Election Commission (EC) releases fresh info on electoral bonds with numbers to match party data with donors; uploads the data on Electoral Bonds provided by the State Bank of India (SBI).
➡️India launches ‘Operation Indravati’ to evacuate nationals from Haiti to Dominican Republic.
➡️Lok Sabha polls: Samajwadi Party calls off alliance with Apna Dal (K).
➡️Mary Kom has been appointed as India’s Chef de Mission for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.
