Puri Politics: Uma Samantaray made a Scapegoat!

TNI Bureau: Whether rise of Upasna Mohapatra in Brahmagiri politics or indifference of party leaders, Sanjay Dasburma was compelled to move out of Brahmagiri and seek refuse in Satyabadi, a traditional seat of Uma Samantaray, who even won there as an Independent candidate once.

Sanjay was looking for a BJP ticket from Satyabadi, but the BJD leadership managed to bring him on board again. Sanjay’s renewed bonhomie with the top party leaders, was the turning point in Puri politics, as it changed the political equations in two key assembly constituencies.

Uma Samantaray, who won from Satyabadi in 2014 as an Independent candidate and then in 2019 on BJD ticket, is being made a scapegoat to provide a safe passage to Sanjay Dasburma. Uma is being forced to contest from Brahmagiri, where he does not have any base and will be treated as an outsider against a formidable candidate like Upasna Mohapatra who carries the legacy of her late father Lulu Mohapatra and has been highly active in the ground over the last two years.

Uma Samantaray, who earlier threatened to revolt if he is denied ticket from Satyabadi, has been subdued. He has probably made up his mind to fight from Brahmagiri although he does not look and sound confident.

While Sanjay has every reasons to smile and celebrate, Uma has been left to fight one of the toughest battles in his life. And, none in BJD will bother if he loses it. It would be interesting to see if Uma will comply with the orders of BJD top brass or raise the banner of revolt, which he did in 2014 by contesting as an Independent and secured an unprecedented victory in a triangular contest.