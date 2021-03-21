TNI Morning News Headlines – March 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind attends 18th annual convocation of NIT, Rourkela.

➡️ ITI Berhampur bags Gold medal in 72nd SKOCH summit held in New Delhi, yesterday.

➡️ Woman gang-raped near police station on two separate days near the Laxmi Sagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ 4 killed, 3 critical as Ambulance rams into Gas Tanker on NH-55 near Jarapada in Angul District.

➡️ Noted Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mohapatra, wife of Kelucharan Mohapatra passes away. She was 86.

➡️ Woman, son die after coming in contact with a live wire at Nalipur village in Jajpur District .

India News

➡️ India reports 43,846 new COVID19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,15,99,130 including 3,09,087 active cases, 1,11,30,288 cured cases & 1,59,755 deaths.

➡️ Total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 23,24,31,517 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 19th March 2021. Of these, a total of 10,60,971 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit 77km southeast of Mokokchung, Nagaland at 1006 hours.

➡️ Kerala: Nominations of three NDA candidates rejected today.

➡️ India win silver medal in men’s 10m air rifle team event at ISSF Shooting World Cup.

➡️ ISSF World Cup: Two more Indian Shooters test positive for Covid-19, taking the number of covid 19 cases to six in the ongoing ISSF World Cup.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 122.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.70 million.

➡️ World Happiness Report 2021: India ranks 139 out of 149.

➡️ China’s thriving wildlife trade could’ve led to Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ Hindu journalist shot dead in Pakistan, march held in protest at Sukkur city in Sindh.

➡️ Turkey’s Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women.

➡️ Joe Biden stumbles twice, falls while trying to board Air Force One.

➡️ European Union threatens to ban AstraZeneca Vaccine exports.

➡️ UK inoculates over half of its adult population. How India, US and other countries have fared.

➡️ China Has Adopted More Aggressive Approach To Indo-Pacific.