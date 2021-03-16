TNI Evening News Headlines – March 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar emerges hottest in Odisha today with a maximum temperature of 39.3 Degree Celsius.

➡️ Pipili Bypoll to be held on April 17; coincides with Biju Babu’s Death Anniversary.

➡️ Odisha Government urges NTA to open additional exam centres for NEET UG 2021.

➡️ 2 minors die due to drowning in a pond at Gotmara village under Banarpal police limits in Angul district.

➡️ BJP, Congress demand all-party meeting & Odisha CM’s statement on mandi issue in the State.

➡️ As ruckus continues in Odisha Assembly, Speaker Dr.Surjya Narayan Patro calls for another all-party meeting; adjourns the House proceedings till tomorrow.

➡️ Mobile recharge scam: Odisha man held for duping people of Rs 5 crore.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Chandaka Sanctuary; Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot.

India News

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says interest of all employees of state-owned banks which are likely to be privatised will be protected.

➡️ Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), P.K. Sinha resigns from his post on personal grounds.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26 & 27, 2021.

➡️ J&K: Pakistani intruder gunned down by BSF along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

➡️ Union Cabinet approved the closure of loss-making Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India Limited.

➡️ Cabinet approves MoU between India and Maldives on Cooperation in Sports and Youth Affairs.

➡️ Cabinet approves Revised Cost Estimates for strengthening of Transmission and Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

➡️ Kerala records 1,970 fresh COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka reports 1135 new COVID-19 cases, 561 recoveries, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India has supplied over 5 crore 86 lakh doses of Made in India COVID vaccines to nearly 71 countries till date.

➡️ The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Former Kerala Congress Leader PC Chacko joins NCP; to work with Left Democratic Front (LDF).

➡️ Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu beats Dutee Chand to win 100m Gold women’s final at the Federation Cup, Hima Das disqualified.

➡️ Murali Sreeshankar set a national record after making a jump of 8.26 metres in his final attempt at the Federation Cup and qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ India vs England 3rd T20I: India 156 for 6 in 20 overs against England in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli scores his 27th T20I fifty.

World News

➡️ Covid Vaccination in Bangladesh crosses 45.80 lakh with 94,437 people vaccinated in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ China to permit Indians to return Home only if they take Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines.

➡️ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the safety of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

➡️ Moderna begins testing COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as six months.