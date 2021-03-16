Commissionerate Police issues WhatsApp No against Street Crimes

TNI Bureau: The Twin City Commissionerate Police on Monday launched a WhatsApp Number – 7077798111 for citizens to report street crimes, including snatching, harassment and eve-teasing in the Capital City.

The complainants can also share information, photos, videos of the crimes or criminals on this WhatsApp number.

However, Commissionerate Police urges people not to call the WhatsApp number.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Shankar Dash said the identities of the complainants will be kept confidential. In case of snatching of mobile phones/gold chains/vanity bags, immediately inform to Dial 100 with as much information as possible about the vehicle used and snatchers.

