No Discussion on Alliance at BJD Meeting

TNI Bureau: The key meeting held at Naveen Niwas this afternoon did not discuss anything related to alliance with BJP in Odisha, seeking to ignore the speculations altogether.

Many senior leaders and observers of BJP attended the meeting, which discussed about the organisational strength of the party in all districts.

The District Observers submitted their report the party. If we believe the sources, BJD reviewed its preparedness for all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The meeting was attended by Pranab Prakash Das, Ashok Panda, Sasmit Patra, Prasant Muduli, Sudhir Samal, Pranab Kumar Balabantray, Pratap Deb, Prasanna Acharya, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Arun Sahoo, Pritiranjan Ghadai, Snehangini Chhuria, Sambit Routray, Debi Prasad Mishra, Susanta Singh, Sarada Nayak, Prafulla Mallick, Manas Mangaraj, Gautambuddha Das, Pratap Jena, Rabindra Jena, Padmanav Behera, Pradip Amat, Bijaya Nayak, Sanjay Dasburma, Debesh Acharya and others.