TNI Evening News Headlines – March 13, 2024

➡️Odisha Government hiked salary of Junior Teachers employed in the primary and upper primary schools across the State from Rs 13,800 to Rs 20,000.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Sports Complex at Jeypore in Koraput district & 26 multipurpose indoor stadiums in 12 districts of Odisha.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 29 new police stations, outposts and SDPO buildings across Odisha.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 25,000 per month as Honorarium to Padma Awardees.
➡️Odisha Government hikes Remuneration and Allowances of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, other Civic Body Representatives.
➡️Loisingha Block of Balangir district and Golamunda block of Kalahandi district, added to the Special Development Council (SDC).
➡️Odisha’s Allrounder Sushree Dibyadarshini selected for BCCI Senior Women Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu approves Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code.
➡️BJP releases its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand covered.
➡️Union Minister Anurag Thakur to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North, Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, Karnataka, Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Related Posts
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Seoni, Madhya Pradesh at 8:02 pm today: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to contest Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Karnal.
➡️Former Haryana chief minister M L Khattar announces resignation from Assembly.
➡️Nayab Singh Saini Government wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to settle at 82.85 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex tanks 906.07 points to settle at 72,761.89; Nifty tumbles 338 points to 21,997.70.
➡️India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tops ICC Test bowling rankings.
➡️Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament.
Comments are closed.