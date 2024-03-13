Bhubaneswar: BMC Sanitation Workers put strike on HOLD

TNI Bureau: The agitating sanitation workers of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today called off their strike following a discussion with BMC Mayor Sulochana Das this morning.

The sanitation workers of 53 wards out of the 67 wards of BMC, who had been on a cease-work strike since Monday, returned to duty after the Mayor reportedly assured them in writing to fulfill their demands of a salary hike in three days and waste segregation in 15 days following which they suspended their strike.

However, they warned to relaunch the strike again after two days if the BMC fails to keep its promise.

Notably, the sanitation workers had launched a cease-work strike on Monday to press for the fulfillment of their different demands including a salary hike to Rs 15000.

Their strike had caused massive inconvenience with garbage heaps were seen across the State capital city.