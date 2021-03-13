TNI Morning News Headlines – March 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ COVID Testing Deadline extended till April 30 from March 31 in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Education Minister Samir Dash directs Schools to complete the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) pattern exams by the end of March.

➡️ Offline classes to resume in Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla from March 16.

➡️ Social distancing norms goes for a toss as hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15

➡️ Similipal forest fire is under control now. As per the satellite survey, three places in Ranipat area under Kendumundi range are burning: informs RCCF.

India News

➡️ India reports 24,882 new COVID-19 cases, 19,957 recoveries and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,13,33,728 including 2,02,022 active cases, 1,09,73,260 cured cases & 1,58,446 deaths.

➡️ Total of 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID 19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.80 crores (2,80,05,817) on March 12.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 15,817 new Covid-19 cases; complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends following rise in COVID 19 cases.

➡️ First Quad Summit: United States, Japan, India and Australia are committed to working together to tackle the shared challenges we face and to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region: .US President Joe Biden

➡️ NEET (UG) 2021 for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses will be held on August 1.

➡️ Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches sounding rocket RH-560 from Sriharikota.

➡️ From 1 April 2022, Government departments will not be able to renew the certificate of registration of their vehicles, after 15 years.

➡️ Lakhs of devotees congragated in the annual chariot ceremony of Sri Siddharoodha Matha in Hubli, Karnataka yesterday.

World News

➡️ US agency announces partnership with Indian firm to manufacture 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by 2022.

➡️ China harvesting 20% of World’s Data including from India; According to Strike Source, 20% of world’s global population are being either directly or potentially set up for the Chinese Government to collect all of their private data.

➡️ IOC Session approves Olympic Agenda 2020+5 as strategic roadmap to 2025.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 119 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.63 million.