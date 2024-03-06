Major Public Grievances Resolution by Odisha Govt; Know Details

TNI Bureau: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian interacted with public of Angul and Sambalpur Districts over Video conference.

He interacted with the public present at Badapadia at Kishorenagar and Barasahi Field at Chhendipada in Angul district; Rengali High School Field, Jamadarpalli Field at Sambalpur and Subash Maidan at Hirakud in Sambalpur district.

History created by Naveen Patnaik government by sanctioning projects on same day towards resolving maximum no of public grievances received today. Based on the grievance petitions received from the people present at the venues, Chief Minister sanctioned 283 projects at a cost of Rs 10.47 Crs in Angul district and 408 projects at a cost of Rs 12.59 Crs in Sambalpur district on the same day. The sanction orders were also sent to the petitioners over their mobile phones.

Pandian also informed that since his visit in July last year to Angul and Sambalpur Districts, based on petitions and feedback, Rs 886 Crores worth projects have been taken up in both the districts.

He informed about the major decisions taken by Chief Minister like increase in social security pensions across all categories by Rs 500 each that would benefit around 58 Lakhs beneficiaries.

He also informed that financial assistance under MAMATA Yojana has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000. This will further benefit women and infants towards improved nutrition and better health outcomes.

Pandian informed that Mission Shakti groups can now avail loans up to Rs 10 Lakhs with zero interest. He also assured that ASHA workers and Mission Shakti Community Cadres would get good news soon with respect to their remuneration hike.