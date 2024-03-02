TNI Evening News Headlines – March 02, 2024

➡️75 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to be deployed in Odisha for General Elections 2024.
➡️BJP’s Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar reiterated that there is no chance of an alliance with BJD in Odisha in the upcoming elections.
➡️Former MLA Rajendra Das to join BJP on March 4.
➡️Former Malkangiri MLA Mukunda Sodi (2009-14) quits BJD; likely to join BJP.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched teaching hospitals at Government medical colleges (MC) in five districts and laying down proposals for upgradation of four others.
➡️Silver filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) work of Cuttack has received the geographical indication (GI) tag.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.
➡️Delhi’s Patiala House Court deferred the order on the cancellation report of Delhi police filed in POCSO case against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The next date is April 23.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody extended till March 7.
➡️BJP fields former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat.
➡️Indian Navy to enhance its operational capability with the commissioning of INS Jatayu at Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep on March 6.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 21,400 Cr in Bihar’s Aurangabad.
➡️Gautam Gambhir urges BJP Chief JP Nadda to relieve him from political duties, wants to focus on cricket.
➡️A total of 30,320 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
➡️US military planes airdrop about 38,000 meals into Gaza in first round of emergency humanitarian aid.
Comments are closed.