TNI Evening News Headlines – June 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 661 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 156 Quarantine cases and 505 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8836 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 756641.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Covid situation in the State; Focus more on Pediatric Healthcare to fight the third wave.

➡️ 1114 doctors and 1036 staff nurses to be trained for pediatric care. Odisha to scale up vaccination to 3 lakh per day.

➡️ Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi airlifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.

➡️ 7-member central team that reached Odisha review assessment of damages caused by Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Odisha announces Rs 29 crore package for urban street vendors, second time amid pandemic.

➡️ Cuttack Municipal Corporation to hold special walk-in vaccination drive (Covishield) for students of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar who have secured their admissions to foreign universities.

➡️ Asia University Rankings 2021: NIT-Rourkela featured in Top 250 .

➡️ Para Shuttler from Odisha Pramod Bhagat qualifies for Tokyo Paralympic 2020.

India News

➡️ Government of India has placed an order for 25 crore doses of #Covishield & 19 crore doses of #Covaxin. 30% advance for the same is released to the manufacturers.

➡️ Union Health Ministry caps charges for administration of Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 in private hospitals, based on the prices currently declared by vaccine manufacturers.

➡️ Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray welcomes Centre’s decision to supply free COVID-19 vaccines for people in 18-44 age group.

➡️ Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take over security of Bharat Biotech campus in Hyderabad, Telangana.

➡️ Delhi Court reserves order in Sushil Kumar’s Plea for Special Supplementary Diet in Jail.

➡️ World Bank projects India’s economy to grow at 8.3% in 2021.

➡️ CRPF jawan shoots himself dead after killing colleague in Jharkhand’s Chatra district: Police.

➡️ Congress appoints MP K Sudhakaran as chief of Kerala unit.

➡️ Telangana Government extends COVID restrictions for 10 more days from June 10.

➡️ Chhattisgarh Govt announces free distribution of rice to all BPL ration cardholders from July to November.

World News

➡️ French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by a man while Greeting Crowd, 2 people arrested.

➡️ UN Security Council recommends incumbent Antonio Guterres to General Assembly for second five-year term as UN Secretary General

➡️ Pakistan rejects Broadcasting deal for Pak-England Cricket Series with Indian Firms.