Odisha gears up to face 3rd Wave of Coronavirus

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State. The Chief Minister advised the authorities to be ready to fight the possible third wave of the pandemic.

He stressed more on pediatric care and directed the officials for scaling up the ongoing Covid vaccination to 3 lakh per day.

The Chief Minister has asked for special focus on protecting the Children who could be impacted during the third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange has ordered door-to-door health check of kids in the district from tomorrow.

Covid Management Review by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Focus on Children’s Health Safety

➡️ Preparations in Full Swing for 3rd Wave of Corona

➡️ 1114 Doctors & 1036 Health Workers to get training to face 3rd Wave

➡️ Daily Covid Vaccination to be increased to 3 lakh

➡️ Unlock to begin in Districts with less Covid Infection

➡️ Storage of medicines and appropriate steps to counter Black Fungus infection