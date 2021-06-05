TNI Evening News Headlines – June 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 592 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 110 Quarantine cases and 482 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 7,616 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 732018.

➡️ Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Bihar by June 15: India Meteorological Department.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to intensify vaccination drive for 18-44 age group from June 8 in the Capital City.

➡️ BMC to open Covid-19 vaccine slots for students flying abroad for studies.

➡️ BMC to provide free Oxygen Concentrators to Covid-19 Home Isolation patients at their doorsteps.

➡️ Former Mahanga MLA Bikram Keshari Barma passes away. He was 81.

➡️ 23 from Odisha among 646 doctors, who died during the second wave of COVID-19: Indian Medical Association.

➡️ Disney+ Hotstar releases Odia documentary ‘The Mountain Hockey’; the first ever Odia documentary on any OTT platform.

India News

➡️ A total of 646 Doctors lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic: Indian Medical Association (IMA).

➡️ More than 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Government of India issues final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ World Environment Day: India’s renewable energy capacity increased by over 250% in 6-7 years, says PM Modi.

➡️ World Environment Day: India brings forward target of 20% ethanol-blending in petrol to 2023.

➡️ Haj 2021 will depend on Saudi Arabia Government’s decision, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

➡️ Delhi Unlock: Shops in all markets will reopen on alternate day (odd-even basis), restrictions to remain till June 14.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee replaces PM Modi on vaccine certificate in West Bengal.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee appointed General Secretary of Trinamool Congress.

➡️ Chief Minister M K Stalin announces extension of lockdown in Tamil Nadu till June 14 with relaxations.

➡️ GST collection in May at over Rs 1.02 lakh crore: Finance Ministry.

World News

➡️ Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are ‘responsible’ leaders, can solve Sino-India issues: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

➡️ Indian social media company ‘Koo’ targets expansion in Nigeria after the African nation suspends Twitter ‘indefinitely’.

➡️ Attackers kill 100 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso.

➡️ US, India, China account for 60% of 2 Billion Vaccine Doses distributed Globally: WHO.

➡️ US “Suppressing” Chinese Firms: Beijing on Joe Biden’s Investment ban list.