Mega Tree Plantation Drive by Odisha-Mo Parivar in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’, the social service wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has launched a mega ‘Tree Plantation Drive’ on the occasion of the World Environment Day today.

Privileged members of Odisha Mo Parivar planted saplings of trees and shrubs at two separate places in Bhubaneswar adherence to social-distancing and other Covid-19 norms.

A massive tree-plantation drive was undertaken at the Government High School in Baramunda. BJD leader and Convenor of ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Arup Patnaik, other members including MLA Susanta Rout, former corporator Bharti Singh, Joint Secretary Sameer Pradhan, former corporator Harekrusna Nayak, Manasirani Sunarrai, BJD party Secretary Rajalaxmi Behera had joined the drive.

Similarly, Convenor Arup Patnaik and other members like Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Nayayan Jena, Capital Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dhananjaya Das, Consultant Dr. Jagannath Pahi, Cancer Department Head NiharRanjan Samal, Odisha-Mo Parivar coordinator Meera Parida, Durga Samantaray and former corporator Naba Kishor Behera took part at the tree plantation drive organised at Cancer Department of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.