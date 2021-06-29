TNI Evening News Headlines – June 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 339 more COVID positive cases & 340 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 291 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3520 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 874307.

➡️ Tea sellers in Bhubanewar request Odisha Government to allow them to do business during the lockdown.

➡️ 5 liquor shops in Bhubaneswar were sealed today for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

➡️ 14 arrested at Rameyapalli village in Ganjam district for brutal killing of a man over Sorcery.

➡️ Light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur over some parts of the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada in the next 24 hours: Bhubaneswar MeT.

➡️ Odisha BJP to hit streets on July 1 & 2 over massive irregularities in Mandis.

➡️ Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department nominates Dutee Chand for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

India News

➡️ The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) consider Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

➡️ Days after drone attack, PM Modi chairs high-level meet with Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval.

➡️ Two passengers travelling from South Africa, who landed at the Delhi international airport on Sunday, were arrested with 18kg heroin worth Rs 125 crore.

➡️ Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology directs Facebook and Google to comply with new IT rules and follow rules of the country.

➡️ Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19.

➡️ Kerala reports 13,550 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total of 27.27 crore people covered with the first dose of vaccine and 5.84 crore people covered with the second dose of vaccine: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

➡️ Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who was admitted to the hospital due to post #COVID complications was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi today.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of ‘Digital India’ on 1st July at 11 am via video conferencing.

➡️ India jumps 37 places to be ranked Keycap 10th in Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020, 4th in Asia-Pacific as part of a survey by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU): Permanent Mission of India at UN, Geneva.

➡️ Parliamentary Standing Committee for IT meet begins under the chairmanship of Shashi Tharoor over ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights.

➡️ Parliamentary panel seeks Twitter’s reply within 2 days on locking of accounts of Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP Shashi Tharoor: Sources.

➡️ Sensex Drops 186 Pts On Profit-Booking; Gold Declines Marginally.

➡️ Aditi Ashok becoming the first female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo 2020 .

World News

➡️ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be moved to UAE and Oman from India. T20 World Cup to be held from October 17-November 14.

➡️ South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma sentenced to “unsuspended” 15-month jail term for contempt.

➡️ US appoints Indian-American Atul Keshap as interim envoy to India.

➡️ 3 Australian cities Lockdown in fight against Delta Variant.

➡️ US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria.

➡️ Saudi Arabia releases two prominent women’s rights activists Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah.

➡️ Turkey halts flights from six countries including India due to coronavirus variants.