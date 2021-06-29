Former AIR Newsreader Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh passes away

ଆକାଶବାଣୀ… ଖବର ପଢ଼ୁଛନ୍ତି ଉପେନ୍ଦ୍ର କୁମାର ପାହାଡ଼ସିଂହ…

This mesmerising voice has fallen silent forever.

Former All India Radio (AIR) Newsreader Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh, who had become a popular name in Odia households, breathed his last today. He was 84.

He died of a cardiac arrest in Delhi. People who were in the habit of listening to radio in the 1990s, will never forget the serious voice that used to make them glue to their radio.

As the news of his death broke out, condolence messages poured in from all quarters in social media.