TNI Evening News Headlines – June 27, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 27, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Ram Nath Kovind visits his Village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat, meets old Friend. The President is in Kanpur on a four-day visit.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 323 more COVID positive cases & 387 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 243 local contact cases and 80 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3578 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 867402.

➡️ Landslide during Road Construction in Berhampur, 4 labourers rescued, 2 of them who are in critical condition have been admitted to hospital.

➡️ Deogarh: Odisha’s First Delta-Plus Patient took 20 to 25 days to recover in Home Isolation without hospitalisation.

➡️ Jharsuguda: Former Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University Prof. Dhrubaraj Naik ‘hacked to death’ by a miscreant over Rs 100.

➡️ In view of possible Covid third wave, Schools to remain shut, says Centre and States.

➡️ BJD announces New Office Bearers of Biju Mahila Janata Dal.

India News

➡️ National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) invites victims of West Bengal poll violence to file complaints.

➡️ Two explosives-laden drones crash into Jammu Indian Air Force Station; high alert at Pathankot Airbase After Blasts.

➡️ Haryana Government issues order to extend lockdown till July 5 with some relaxations.

➡️ Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen with 50% capacity from Monday in Delhi.

➡️ Punjab Government to set up 75 more oxygen plants by July end: Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan.

➡️ Five Ministers inducted into the NDA cabinet in Puducherry.

➡️ Deepika Kumari wins Gold in the women’s individual recurve event at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

➡️ India women’s recurve team win Gold at World Cup.

World News

➡️ Serena Williams will not be in the US team for the Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ 11 injured in explosion targeting bus in Afghanistan’s Parwan.

➡️ Delta Plus strain has to be tackled with urgent, additional measures: WHO

➡️ Derek Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

➡️ Dozens came down with Covid on Everest. Nepal says it never happened.

➡️ 5 dead in US hot Air Balloon accident.

➡️ Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president attacked, all safe.

➡️ Julian Assange’s Fiancee urges Joe Biden to free WikiLeaks Founder.

