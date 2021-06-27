TNI Evening News Headlines – June 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 323 more COVID positive cases & 387 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 243 local contact cases and 80 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3578 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 867402.

➡️ Landslide during Road Construction in Berhampur, 4 labourers rescued, 2 of them who are in critical condition have been admitted to hospital.

➡️ Deogarh: Odisha’s First Delta-Plus Patient took 20 to 25 days to recover in Home Isolation without hospitalisation.

➡️ Jharsuguda: Former Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University Prof. Dhrubaraj Naik ‘hacked to death’ by a miscreant over Rs 100.

➡️ In view of possible Covid third wave, Schools to remain shut, says Centre and States.

➡️ BJD announces New Office Bearers of Biju Mahila Janata Dal.

India News

➡️ National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) invites victims of West Bengal poll violence to file complaints.

➡️ Two explosives-laden drones crash into Jammu Indian Air Force Station; high alert at Pathankot Airbase After Blasts.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind visits his Village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat, meets old Friend. The President is in Kanpur on a four-day visit.

➡️ Haryana Government issues order to extend lockdown till July 5 with some relaxations.

➡️ Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen with 50% capacity from Monday in Delhi.

➡️ Punjab Government to set up 75 more oxygen plants by July end: Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan.

➡️ Five Ministers inducted into the NDA cabinet in Puducherry.

➡️ Deepika Kumari wins Gold in the women’s individual recurve event at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

➡️ India women’s recurve team win Gold at World Cup.

World News

➡️ Serena Williams will not be in the US team for the Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ 11 injured in explosion targeting bus in Afghanistan’s Parwan.

➡️ Delta Plus strain has to be tackled with urgent, additional measures: WHO

➡️ Derek Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

➡️ Dozens came down with Covid on Everest. Nepal says it never happened.

➡️ 5 dead in US hot Air Balloon accident.

➡️ Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president attacked, all safe.

➡️ Julian Assange’s Fiancee urges Joe Biden to free WikiLeaks Founder.