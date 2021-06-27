Odisha: Senior Journalist Jimuta Mangaraj dies in Road Mishap
The road accident occurred near Janla, Khordha.
TNI Bureau: A terrible news for the media fraternity in Odisha. Senior Journalist and Editor of ‘Neta’, Jimuta Managaraj died in a road mishap near Janla, Khordha. He was in his early 60s.
Jimuta Mangaraj’s bike was hit by a truck, suggest the initial reports. Further details are awaited.
Jimuta Mangaraj is survived by a son and daughter. His wife had passed away a couple of years ago. Senior journalists in Odisha, including Navin Das (Editor, Nirbhaya Daily) have condoled his shocking demise.
