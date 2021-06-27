MeetTheMasters – Bijaya Mohapatra of Nandighosha Ratha

TNI Bureau: At the age of 61, Bijaya Kumar Mohapatra looks more determined than he was in his youth. And, why not? He is serving as the Mukhya (Chief) Maharana for Nandighosha Ratha of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha.

Bijaya Mohapatra’s family takes pride for being involved in the construction of Chariot (Ratha Nirmana) for last 7 generations.

The talent of Bijaya Kumar Moharana does not stop here. He is also a vocal artist & music teacher. He recites Gita Govinda at Majana Mandapa.

As tweeted by SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar, Bijaya Mohapatra has also performed on All India Radio & has been conferred with many awards.