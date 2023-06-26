Cancer Hospital in Bargarh to be completed by December: VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: As per the directions of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, visited Bargarh District to review the progress of various development works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He reviewed the progress of under construction (G+5) Cancer Hospital, Bargarh in Bhatli Block and directed the District Administration for timely completion of works by December. He also visited District HQ Hospital, Bargarh and interacted with patients, reviewed the progress of ongoing works under AMA Hospital initiative.

Pandian met the college students and staff from various educational institutions and announced the approval of the Chief Minister to take up 56 colleges and higher secondary schools under 5T Transformation at a cost of Rs 26.75 crores.

The 5T Secretary also visited Bisweswara Temple and Maa Durga Temple under Attabira Block and Ramchandi Temple and Vaishnodevi Temple in Bargarh and discussed with Temple Committee members regarding preparation of DPR for Temple development and facilities for the pilgrims.

He interacted with the public at Ananda Kalyan Mandap, Attabira, Ram Chandi Kalyan Mandap, Attabira , Barapali Bargarh and heard their grievances.

In Barapali, Chief Minister to the public present in the meeting over phone. Chief Minister told that he has sent his Secretary Pandian to hear the grievances.

Inspite of the heavy rains, large number of public participated in the grievance redressal meetings. Sh Pandian thanked the public and mentioned that Chief Minister has directed administration to reach out to the citizens whether it is hot summer or rains.

In Bargarh, Pandian visited Sambalpuri Bastralaya, Bargarh and overviewed various activities undertaken by the society. He also interacted with weavers and assured them support on behalf of Chief Minister.

He took feedback from patients who expressed their satisfaction on the services and appreciated the doctors and staff for their sincere hard work in providing services to the patients.

VK Pandian visited Mission Shakti Café, Bargarh in Bargarh Block Campus and interacted with the Mission Shakti Members operating the Café.

He visited Indoor Stadium, Barpali to review the progress of ongoing works and interacted with the public and sportspersons, directed District Administration for timely completion of works for promotion of sports in the area.

He visited the birthplace of Gangadhar Meher in Barpali and paid homage. He discussed with the committee members on development of the memorial.

Pandian interacted with the Mission Shakti federation office bearers and members. He informed them about the Chief Minister’s vision and support for the Mission Shakti groups and women empowerment. Various groups also placed their grievances and he assured of early redressal.

Special Secretary to CM and Sports & Youth Services Secretary, Shri. R Vineel Krishna, IG Collector & DM Bargarh Ms. MonishaBanerjee, SP Bargarh Shri. Prahlad Sahai Meena and District level officials accompanied during the visit.