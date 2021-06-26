TNI Evening News Headlines – June 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 374 more COVID positive cases & 389 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 297 local contact cases and 77 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3682 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 863824.

➡️ Odisha CM welcomes 39 meritorious sportspersons including 30 Women who join Odisha Police.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ordered extension of closure of 2 markets (Unit-4 non-vegetarian market and Bapuji Nagar market) till Jul 1 in the larger public interest.

➡️ Two kids aged 2 & 4 years drown into a canal at Lungei slum in Rourkela.

➡️ Security agency staff arrested for looting Rs 34 lakh from ATMs in Sundargarh district.

➡️ Four fake doctors arrested in Chitrakonda.

➡️ Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccines containing 15 boxes with total weight of 480 kg arrived from Mumbai to Odisha.

➡️ Petrol Prices breach Rs 100 Mark in 16 Districts of Odisha.

➡️ Athelete from Odisha, Amiya Mallick wins Bronze in 100-metre sprint competition at 60th National Athletics Championships in Patiala.

➡️ Dutee Chand fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.

India news

➡️ PM Modi chairs review meet on Covid-19 vaccination drive amid rising cases of Delta plus variant.

➡️ India has administered more than 32 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Over 58.1 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered on Saturday: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ 8.48 Cr Vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44, so far.

➡️ PM Modi reviews Ayodhya development plan; asserts the temple town should manifest the finest of traditions & the best of our developmental transformations.

➡️ ICMR says India, unlike UK or USA, has no seasonal drivers of transmission like ‘influenza season’. There is no evidence of any such season across the length and breadth of the country.

➡️ Enforcement Directorate attached immovable assets worth Rs.6 Crore jointly owned by M/s West End Pigments & Chemicals Pvt Ltd & M/s Deshpran Properties Ltd under PMLA in illegal coal mining case.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow.

➡️ Sajan Prakash becomes the 1st Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

➡️ Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinches Gold at World Cup.

World News

➡️ 24 Taliban militants killed in Afghan gun battles

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen academy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

➡️ As US Troops withdraw, Afghanistan wants India to send a ‘Clear Message to Taliban’.

➡️ Sydney flags broader Lockdown as Delta Variant cases swell.

➡️ Israel brings back mask rules as variant spreads.