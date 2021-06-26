10 Latest Developments on Delta Plus Covid Variant

TNI Bureau: While the previous Delta variant was mainly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave in India, the new, more virulent form is being dreaded ahead of a potential third wave.



The development of the Delta and Delta plus forms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has placed India, and by extension the rest of the world, on high alert once again. Delta plus is the latest in a long line of novel mutant variants of the Delta Covid-19 strain, which was initially discovered in India.



Delta plus (B.1.617.2.1/(AY.1) is a novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant that resulted from a mutation in the virus’s Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant). As it’s still a new mutant strain, nothing is known about its severity or antibodies resistance. According to some studies, the Delta plus (AY.1) is resistant to a monoclonal antibody cocktail, although further study is needed in this area.

