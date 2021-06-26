10 Latest Developments on Delta Plus Covid Variant
COVID-19: Delta Plus variant has spread to 12 Indian states
TNI Bureau: While the previous Delta variant was mainly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave in India, the new, more virulent form is being dreaded ahead of a potential third wave.
The development of the Delta and Delta plus forms of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has placed India, and by extension the rest of the world, on high alert once again. Delta plus is the latest in a long line of novel mutant variants of the Delta Covid-19 strain, which was initially discovered in India.
Delta plus (B.1.617.2.1/(AY.1) is a novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant that resulted from a mutation in the virus’s Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant). As it’s still a new mutant strain, nothing is known about its severity or antibodies resistance. According to some studies, the Delta plus (AY.1) is resistant to a monoclonal antibody cocktail, although further study is needed in this area.
- Professor Shahid Jameel, one of India’s leading virologists and a former member of the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), voiced reservations about the Delta plus variation earlier this week.
- He believes that the new mutant version may be capable of evading immunity resulting from both Covid-19 vaccinations and prior infections.
- Professor Jameel said that the Delta plus variation not only has all of the symptoms of the original Delta variant, but it also has symptoms from its partner Beta variant (K417N mutation).
- The fact that the South African government had returned a batch of AstraZeneca vaccinations demonstrated that the Beta variation evades Covid-19 vaccines far better than the Alpha or Delta versions, reasoned the virologist.
- On the other hand, the federal government has cited research claiming that the Covishield and Covaxin are ‘broadly effective’ on the Delta plus variant. In order to fully assess the claims on both sides, further research is needed in this field.
- The first fatality from the Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Friday. According to health minister Rajesh Tope, an 80-year-old lady with comorbidities from Ratnagiri district succumbed to the illness.
- The Maharashtra government has decided to implement tougher restrictions because Delta and Delta Plus variants are “fueling the potentiality of the imminent third wave.”
- In the first instance of Delta-plus in Rajasthan, a 65-year-old lady tested positive for the variation after recovering from COVID-19 in May and receiving both doses of vaccination. The lady, on the other hand, is in good health, according to government officials.
- At least eight people have been infected with the Delta Plus type of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far, according to state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who added that none of the patients’ contacts have been infected with the virus.
- According to the state health department, the Delta plus variant of Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19) has claimed its first victim in Tamil Nadu, with a patient from Madurai succumbing to the infection.
Comments are closed.