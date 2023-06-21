TNI Evening News Headlines – June 21, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha Cabinet approved 15 proposals including Rs 3,354 crore Mukhyamantri Sampurna Pushti Yojana (MSPY).
➡️Puri Ratha Jatra 2023: Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath and Darpadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra reached Saradha Bali in front of the Gundicha Temple.
➡️Bahanaga school in Balasore District, which was used as a make-shift mortuary during the train tragedy, reopened today after summer vacation.
➡️Power Outage: Congress to gherao electricity offices across Odisha on June 27.
➡️Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj for tomorrow.
➡️OTP sharing with Pakistani intelligence operatives: Arrested accused Pritam & Saroj invested Rs 1 crore in crypto trading; Crime Branch STF.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day.
➡️Yoga Day event in Surat sets new Guinness World Record with participation of 1.53 lakh people.
➡️West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Calcutta High Court directs deployment of 82,000 central forces personnel, CBI probe into incidents of violence that erupted over filing of nominations for West Bengal Panchayat polls.
➡️IndiGo’s Delhi-Dehradun flight returns due to an engine glitch, lands safely in Delhi.
➡️Sensex hits record high on overall firm macro-economic conditions.
➡️Pakistan bans Holi, Cultural festivities in Universities.
