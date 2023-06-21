PM Modi leads Yoga Day event at UN Headquarters in New York

New York: Hollywood actor Richard Gere and the President of United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, were among some of the prominent personalities who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York to mark International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

Modi led the yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York, where he had reached on Tuesday as part of his three-day state visit to the US.

Some other personalities attending the yoga session include New York Mayor Eric Adams, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, Vala Afshar, who is the chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, American singer and actor Mary Millben, composer Ricky Kej and chef Vikas Khanna, among others. (IANS)