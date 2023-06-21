 Karnataka CM Orders Stringent Action Against Spread of Fake News, Calls for Meeting with Social Media Platforms

Bengaluru, TNI Bureau: In a bid to tackle the surge of fake news campaigns on social media platforms, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken decisive action by directing authorities to track down the originators of such misinformation. The move comes in response to widespread dissemination of false news following the installation of the new Congress government in the state.

Expressing concern over the potential unrest that could be incited by the circulation of fabricated information, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to identify those responsible for spreading fake news and take legal action against them. In collaboration with state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah extensively discussed the matter, leading to the issuance of the order.

Highlighting the recurrence of fake news during the previous Congress government’s tenure in 2013, the Chief Minister emphasized that political opponents were employing similar tactics on this occasion, particularly with the Lok Sabha elections drawing near. The statement from the Chief Minister’s office emphasized the need to curb the circulation of fake news early on to prevent its proliferation.

To effectively combat the dissemination of fake news, the Karnataka government has decided to establish a dedicated cyber wing in each police station. Additionally, a meeting with representatives from social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google is scheduled to be held soon to address this growing concern.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara stressed that regardless of political affiliation, anyone found guilty of creating or spreading fake news would face legal consequences. The government’s objective is to crack down on those responsible for spreading misinformation and maintain social stability.

Previously, during the Congress government’s rule, a specialized technical team at the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate and state Police Headquarters played a crucial role in detecting and countering fake news by conducting fact checks. However, these efforts were halted when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for the reinstatement of such measures, instructing cyber police to prepare for detecting fake news and provide monthly reports on their findings.

By actively addressing the issue of fake news and collaborating with social media platforms, the Karnataka government aims to safeguard public trust and ensure accurate information reaches the citizens. (With Inputs from ANI)