TNI Evening News Headlines – June 20, 2023

➡️Heat Wave: After Sambalpur, District Collectors of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bargarh change School reopening date.
➡️Odisha Train Tragedy: Day after sealing the rented house of railway signal JE Amir Khan, CBI team today interrogates him and took him to an undisclosed location.
➡️Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 Cr assistance for development of Bahanaga.
➡️Ratha Jatra 2023: Chariots of Holy Trinity rolls on Bada Danda amid loud chants of Hari Bol; Taladhwaja Chariot reaches Gundicha temple.
➡️Odisha Class 11 admission: Online application deadline extended from June 20 to June 26.
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda’s Odisha visit postponed by a day.
➡️Tragedy strikes Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad: One dead, several injured as balcony collapses.
➡️China blocks proposal by India, the US at the United Nations to designate Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a global terrorist.
➡️The Election Commission of India (ECI) publishes draft delimitation proposal for Assam. EC draft on Assam delimitation proposes a parliamentary seat named Kaziranga.
➡️Delhi Court extends ED remand of Ex-Promoter and MD Neeraj Singhal for next four days.
➡️Senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal assumed charge as the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) yesterday.
➡️Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to take part in opposition parties’ meet on June 23.
➡️State Government extended suspension of Internet in Manipur till June 25.
➡️Delhi Government extends permit validity of taxis running on CNG and other clean fuels up to 15 years.
➡️Box Office Collections of ‘Adipurush’ Decline; Rs 7.75 Cr on Monday.
➡️Air India today signed purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at Paris Air Show.
