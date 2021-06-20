TNI Evening News Headlines – June 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 287 more COVID positive cases & 537 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 255 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.

➡️ 5082 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 840214.

➡️ Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar thanks ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Ganjam Co-ordinator Subash Maharana.

➡️ CRPF Constable arrested in Bhubaneswar for swindling Rs 8.39 lakh from Senior’s account.

➡️ Snana Jatra and Ratha Jatra of Trinity will be held in Puri sans devotees this year.

India News

➡️ Haryana Government extended statewide Covid-19 restrictions till June 28.

➡️ All deaths with Covid-19 diagnosis to be classified as death due to Covid: Centre tells Supreme Court.

➡️ COVID-19 survivors still at reinfection risk from Alpha, Beta Variants.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 23-years-old Mawya Sudan becomes first woman fighter pilot in IAF from J&K’s Rajouri.

➡️ India strongly rejects criticism by UN Special Rapporteurs, says new IT rules ‘designed to empower ordinary users of social media’.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to address the 7th Yoga Day programme at around 6:30 am tomorrow.

➡️ Delhi Government launches one-year diploma course in ‘Meditation and Yoga Sciences’.

➡️ BCCI pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training & preparations of the country’s Olympic-bound athletes.

World News

➡️ WTC Final, Day 3: India all out at 217 runs in 92.1 overs against New Zealand in Southampton.

➡️ China achieves milestone, administers 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines.

➡️ Hubble Telescope on halt after trouble with payload Computer: NASA.

➡️ Third wave of COVID definitely underway in UK, says vaccine expert.