TNI Morning News Headlines – June 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 3031 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 1738 quarantine and 1293 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 381 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (295) and Balasore (290). TPR stands at 5.38%.

➡️ 43 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 7 each from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh and Cuttack. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,633.

➡️ 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield) were administered to a 51-year-old man in 5 minutes at Khuntapura village under Betnoti block in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ ICICI Bank staff, hailing from Bhagalpur, Bihar found dead on rail tracks in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 53,256 new COVID 19 cases (lowest in 88 days), 78,190 recoveries and 1422 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,99,35,221 including 7,02,887 active cases, 2,88,44,199 cured cases & 3,88,135 deaths.

➡️ Total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 39,24,07,782 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 20th June 2021. Of these, 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Recovery Rate increases to 96.27%, Daily positivity rate stands at 3.22%.

➡️ Over 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ BSF troops perform Yoga at Border Out Post in Rajasthan

➡️ ITBP officials performs Yoga at 18,000ft Icy Heights of Ladakh.

➡️ Yoga a ray of hope in Covid times: PM Modi in address on 7th International Day of Yoga.

➡️ Top LeT Terrorist among 3 killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K’s Baramulla.

➡️ Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar, 5-6 people are missing, 31 fire tenders at spot.

World News

➡️ UK Scientists warn of ‘Miserable Winter’ due to new Respiratory Viruses.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 178.4 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.86 Million.

➡️ Embassy of India, Washington DC, Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized a virtual session of Yoga to mark the 7th International Day Of Yoga.

➡️ As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, Joe Biden to meet with Ghani and Abdullah in Washington.

➡️ Third wave of COVID definitely underway in UK, says vaccine expert.