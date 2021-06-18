TNI Evening News Headlines – June 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 443 more COVID positive cases & 615 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 355 local contact cases and 88 quarantine cases.

➡️ 6252 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 829851.

➡️ UG, PG Exams will be held in #Odisha via online mode in July-August. Guidelines to be issued by the Universities/Autonomous Colleges soon.

➡️ Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak walks out of Jharpada jail after 6 months; son Akash Pathak

➡️ The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced to award marks to students for Plus II examinations on the basis of their results in Class-10 Board examination. Result in August second week.

➡️ Sevayats involved in Ratha Jatra, police personnel & temple officials to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR Test in 4 phases.

➡️ Puri International Airport to be established at Sipasarubali: Sources.

➡️ Odisha Culture Department sanctions Rs 1 lakh for treatment of singer Tapu Mishra.

➡️ 6 from Odisha among top 100 ITIs in India. ITI Berhampur stood first in the state having All India Rank 12.

➡️ Double-dose vaccination mandatory for Government employees at Bhubaneswar to attend office from July 1.

➡️ Hockey players from Odisha Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas make it to 16 Member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the Tokyo 2020.

➡️ Dilip Tirkey becomes Chairman of the Adhoc Committee of Odisha Hockey.

India News

➡️ Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

➡️ Supreme Court declines to postpone, cancel PG Final Year Medical Exams.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customised crash course for Covid-19 frontline from 111 centres in 26 States workers under Skill India via video conferencing.

➡️ Indian Railways has approved 660 more trains in June as the demand increased.

➡️ Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) to release report on Delta Plus variant soon: Government sources

➡️ Mumbai fake vaccine scam case: All the arrested accused are sent to police custody till 25th June.

➡️ No political crisis at all in Karnataka: CM B S Yediyurappa.

➡️ A special court of Delhi dismisses the bail petitions of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case.

World News

➡️ World Test Championship Final: Rain washes out first session on Day 1 in Southampton.

➡️ Four-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan withdraws from Wimbledon commencing on June 28.

➡️ Moscow Extends COVID-19 Restrictions, Shuts Euro 2020 Fan Zones.

➡️ Iran votes for new president with an eye on nuclear deal, hardliner cleric tipped to win.

➡️ Israel to send 1 million ‘soon-to-expire’ coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians.