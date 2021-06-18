TNI Evening News Headlines – June 18, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 18, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customised crash course for Covid-19 frontline from 111 centres in 26 States workers under Skill India via video conferencing
151

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 443 more COVID positive cases & 615 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 355 local contact cases and 88 quarantine cases.

➡️ 6252 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 829851.

➡️ UG, PG Exams will be held in #Odisha via online mode in July-August. Guidelines to be issued by the Universities/Autonomous Colleges soon.

➡️ Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak walks out of Jharpada jail after 6 months; son Akash Pathak

➡️ The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced to award marks to students for Plus II examinations on the basis of their results in Class-10 Board examination. Result in August second week.

➡️ Sevayats involved in Ratha Jatra, police personnel & temple officials to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR Test in 4 phases.

➡️ Puri International Airport to be established at Sipasarubali: Sources.

➡️ Odisha Culture Department sanctions Rs 1 lakh for treatment of singer Tapu Mishra.

➡️ 6 from Odisha among top 100 ITIs in India. ITI Berhampur stood first in the state having All India Rank 12.

➡️ Double-dose vaccination mandatory for Government employees at Bhubaneswar to attend office from July 1.

➡️ Hockey players from Odisha Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas make it to 16 Member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the Tokyo 2020.

➡️ Dilip Tirkey becomes Chairman of the Adhoc Committee of Odisha Hockey.

India News

Related Posts

Know the Odisha CHSE Plus II Evaluation Criteria

Possible Third Covid wave unlikely to affect Children much:…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

➡️ Supreme Court declines to postpone, cancel PG Final Year Medical Exams.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customised crash course for Covid-19 frontline from 111 centres in 26 States workers under Skill India via video conferencing.

➡️ Indian Railways has approved 660 more trains in June as the demand increased.

➡️ Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) to release report on Delta Plus variant soon: Government sources

➡️ Mumbai fake vaccine scam case: All the arrested accused are sent to police custody till 25th June.

➡️ No political crisis at all in Karnataka: CM B S Yediyurappa.

➡️ A special court of Delhi dismisses the bail petitions of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case.

World News

➡️ World Test Championship Final: Rain washes out first session on Day 1 in Southampton.

➡️ Four-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan withdraws from Wimbledon commencing on June 28.

➡️ Moscow Extends COVID-19 Restrictions, Shuts Euro 2020 Fan Zones.

➡️ Iran votes for new president with an eye on nuclear deal, hardliner cleric tipped to win.

➡️ Israel to send 1 million ‘soon-to-expire’ coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.