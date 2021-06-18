Odisha Vigilance Director Dr. Debasis Panigrahi passes away

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance Director and Senior IPS Officer of ADG Rank, Dr. Debasis Panigrahi passed away at the age of 56 while undergoing treatment at a Kolkata Hospital for Covid-19 complications.

He was airlifted to Kolkata for ECMO treatment on June 8.

Dr. Panigrahi, an eminent Writer and Poet had taken both doses of Covid vaccine. He was admitted to Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack after being infected with Covid-19 on May 29. He was put in ICU and then on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated.

As his oxygen level dipped continuously, doctors advised Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment to save his life.

Dr. Panigrahi had done M.Phil from JNU and later did his Ph.D. He had also done degree course in Law. He had received the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002. He had written 9 Novels and 7 short stories.