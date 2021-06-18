Know the Odisha CHSE Plus II Evaluation Criteria

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Friday announced to award marks to students for Plus II examinations on the basis of their results in Class-10 Board examination.

The CHSE also informed that results of the annual Plus II examinations will be declared by August second week.

The State Government had cancelled this year’s +2 examination in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In view of the cancellation of the examinations following modalities will be followed for processing of results:

➡️ Scores will be awarded to the regular examinees in theory papers/ theory components of papers on basis of the performance of the examinee in the Class-10 Board examination. For this purpose, a detailed subject mapping has been prepared.

➡️ Scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination which they had appeared.

➡️ Scores will be awarded in the practical/ proiect component of a paper both for Regular and Ex-Regular Examinees at their Higher Secondary School level. The Scores awarded at the H.S. School level will be scrutinized and moderated.

➡️ An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of Alternative Assessment Criteria, can opt to appear the Examination in the Offline mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive.

➡️ A notification detailing the modalities is being issued and uploaded in CHSE website.