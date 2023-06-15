TNI Evening News Headlines – June 15, 2023

➡️ Odisha’s Ganjam adjudged Best District in the 4th National Water Awards. Odisha secured second position among all States.

➡️ PG first year student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur died under mysterious circumstances. She was rescued from her hostel room in critical condition.

➡️ Nabajoubana Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Siblings on June 19.

➡️ One person dies after coming in contact with 11kv electric wire during installation of CCTV cameras in view of Ratha Jatra in Puri.

➡️ Heat wave in Odisha; Jharsuguda records 44.2 degrees Celsius by 2:30 PM today. Orange warning issued for several districts including Khordha, Cuttack for tomorrow.

➡️ 62nd National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships makes jubilant start at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. ➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy landfall process started in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat; upto midnight the landfall process will continue: IMD. ➡️ Delhi Police files chargesheet against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment, recommends cancellation of minor’s complaint.

➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall process will begin in the evening and continue till midnight, informs IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ Karnataka Cabinet decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government.

➡️ Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar; all students rescued from building.

➡️ Refined soyabean oil and sunflower oil to be cheaper as Centre reduces import duty by 5% from 17.5% to 12.5%.

➡️ North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile: PM’s Office of Japan.