TNI Evening News Headlines – June 15, 2023

➡️ Odisha’s Ganjam adjudged Best District in the 4th National Water Awards. Odisha secured second position among all States.
➡️PG first year student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur died under mysterious circumstances. She was rescued from her hostel room in critical condition.
➡️Nabajoubana Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Siblings on June 19.
➡️One person dies after coming in contact with 11kv electric wire during installation of CCTV cameras in view of Ratha Jatra in Puri.
➡️Heat wave in Odisha; Jharsuguda records 44.2 degrees Celsius by 2:30 PM today. Orange warning issued for several districts including Khordha, Cuttack for tomorrow.
➡️62nd National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships makes jubilant start at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Cyclone Biparjoy landfall process started in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat; upto midnight the landfall process will continue: IMD.
➡️Delhi Police files chargesheet against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment, recommends cancellation of minor’s complaint.
➡️Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall process will begin in the evening and continue till midnight, informs IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️Karnataka Cabinet decided to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government.
➡️Fire at coaching institute in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar; all students rescued from building.
➡️Refined soyabean oil and sunflower oil to be cheaper as Centre reduces import duty by 5% from 17.5% to 12.5%.
➡️North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile: PM’s Office of Japan.
➡️Asia Cup to be held from August 31 to September 17, tournament to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka in a hybrid model.
