Anti-Communal Wing set up K’taka, begins work in Mangaluru

Bengaluru: The Anti-Communal Wing (ACW) formed by the Congress government in Karnataka to crackdown on the cases of moral policing in the communally sensitive coastal city of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district has commenced its work.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain while addressing a press conference in Mangaluru made the announcement on Thursday. The Anti-Communal Wing has been formed two days ago as per the directions of the state Home minister, he said.

“On his recent visit to Mangaluru, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara had announced the establishment of ACW. Its established now. The team is headed by the City Special Branch inspector Sharif. The team will be monitored by the Assistant Commissioner of Police P. A. Hegde. ACP Hegde will report directly to the Police Commissioner,” he said.

“ACW will monitor all communal cases and the accused persons in such cases. Their activities will be watched. It will be ensured that the victims in the case are not troubled. Previous cases in this regard in the courts will also be followed,” he explained.

The team will monitor the 200 cases that have been reported in the last 10 years. The team will also keep an eye on any matter that incites communal violence, hate speeches, moral policing, spreading hatred on social media and cow thefts, he stated.

“Any case in this regard would be first reported in the jurisdictional police station and will be transferred to the ACW. Action will be initiated by the wing,” the stated.

State Home Minister Dr. G.Parameshwara had stated that the cases of moral policing have brought disrepute to the state and proved roadblocks to the investment. Mangaluru city has become hyper sensitive in terms of communal harmony. There are incidents of small communal flare ups leading to crisis situation, he said.(IANS)