Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall Process Begins

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: The process of landfall has begun as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the coast of Gujarat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the landfall process will continue until midnight, with the cyclone expected to make landfall between 6pm and 8pm. Currently, strong winds and rough sea conditions are being experienced in Mandvi, Kutch district.

In preparation for the cyclone, the state administration has taken precautionary measures by evacuating approximately one lakh people residing near the coast and deploying disaster management units for rescue and relief operations, according to officials.

https://twitter.com/Indiametdept/status/1669336574818123782?s=20

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Cyclone will hit the land with a maximum wind speed is expected to reach 130 km per hour, said the IMD.

As the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has been reported in parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, as informed by the Meteorological Department.

To address the potential impacts of the cyclone, several teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Additionally, one team has been stationed in Diu. In Gujarat’s Kutch district, four NDRF teams have been deployed, while Rajkot and Devbhumi Dwarka have three teams each. Jamnagar has two teams, and Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad, and Gandhinagar each have one team.

This cyclone marks the second time in two years that Gujarat will experience such a weather event, following the occurrence of Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021.