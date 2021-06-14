TNI Evening News Headlines – June 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 329 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 91 Quarantine cases and 238 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8182 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 804981.

➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 application submission Date extended again; revised dates will be notified in the first week of July.

➡️ ASI to open Sun Temple at Konark and other Centrally protected monuments in Odisha for public from June 16.

➡️ Girl child labourer rescued from retired Collector’s house in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Heavy Rain in Odisha for Next 3 Days; yellow warning issued for several Districts.

India News

➡️ PM Modi virtually addressed UN High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought as the President of the 14th Session of the Conference of Parties of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

➡️ Mucormycosis Treatment: Government allocates additional 53,000 vials of conventional Amphotericin-B to States, UTs.

➡️ All aspects being looked into meticulously: CBI’s latest update on Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

➡️ West Bengal: BJP workers sit on a dharna outside the Trinamool Congress office in Birbhum seeking to return to the party; re-inducted into Mamata Banerjee camp.

➡️ Single COVID-19 vaccine dose sufficient for those already infected by virus: Study.

➡️ 850 oxygen plants being set up in various districts of India from PM Cares Fund: DRDO chief C Satheesh Reddy.

➡️ Chhattisgarh High Court stays FIR against BJP leaders Raman Singh & Sambit Patra in connection with alleged fake toolkit case.

➡️ G20 Foreign Ministers meet in June end, India to participate in the physical meeting.

➡️ Aam Aadmi Party to contest on all seats in 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

➡️ West Bengal Govt extends restrictions till July 1.

➡️ Mumbai’s Dharavi records zero cases of COVID-19 today.

➡️ Retail inflation in May rises to 6.3 pc from 4.23 pc in April: Govt data.

➡️ Wholesale price-based inflation hits 12.94 pc in May, up against 10.49 pc in April: Govt data.

World News

➡️ Bangladesh extends closure of the land border with India for passenger travel till June 30 to contain the spread of the Corona virus in the country.

➡️ Pakistan Supreme Court stops demolition of Hindu Dharamshala in Karachi.

➡️ ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand: ICC reveals prize money, winning team to get $ 1.6 million along with Test Championship mace, losing team will get USD 800,000.

➡️ Delta Covid variant may soon become dominant strain in US.