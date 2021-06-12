TNI Evening News Headlines – June 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 439 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 85 Quarantine cases and 354 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 7578 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 789066.

➡️ Final decision regarding the mode of examinations of UG and PG examinations will be taken on June 18: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo.

➡️ Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccines ‘Covishield’ containing 34 boxes with total weight of 1088 Kgs arrived in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ UNDP Reports lauds Malkangiri for its COVID19 management and for improving roadways & infrastructure projects to reduce LWE activities.

➡️ Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Koraput Dist have ranked among Top 20 in Aspirational District Programme in a recently published UNDP report.

➡️ Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi walks out of Jharpada Jail after being granted bail from Orissa High Court.

➡️ As per the notification issued by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, Transgender candidates are eligible to apply while Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidate are not eligible to apply for the post.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sets up a Rehabilitation Centre ‘Ekamra Nilaya’ at Rangabazaar, Tankapani Road for the rescued Elderly Beggars. The Rehabilitation Centre can accommodate a maximum of 100 inmates.

India News

➡️ GST Council decides to reduce the rate of GST charged on medicine, equipment, and vaccines that are being used all over the country to strengthen the ongoing fight against Covid-19

➡️ UNDP Report lauds ‘Aspirational Districts’ Programme, recommends replication in other parts of the World.

➡️ Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves Clinical Trials of Colchicine on Covid-19 patients.

➡️ Delta Variant can infect despite Covishield, Covaxin Doses: AIIMS Study.

➡️ Defence Ministry okays new policy to compile, publish, archive and declassify all war histories of operations.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out at Delhi`s Lajpat Nagar market, 30 fire tenders rushed to spot

➡️ Day after Mukul Roy’s exit from BJP, BJp leader Rajib Banerjee holds ‘courtesy meeting’ with TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

➡️ Maharashtra unlock: Mumbai moves to Level 2 but restrictions will not be eased.

➡️ 52-Crore Fraud at Union Bank, CBI probes Delhi Firm.

➡️ Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominican High Court.