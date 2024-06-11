TNI Evening News Headlines – June 11, 2024

➡️ BJP leaders including CM-designate of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, meets Governor Raghubar Das; stakes claim to form Government.
➡️Keonjhar MLA Mohan Majhi named next Chief Minister of Odisha; KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida named Deputy CMs at the BJP legislature party meeting in Bhubaneswar.
➡️5 senior BJP leaders – Manmohan Samal, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, Nityananda Gond and Samir Mohanty invite BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik to the new Odisha Chief Minister’s oath-ceremony scheduled to be held on June 12.
➡️Body of a BSF Jawan Dhrubraj Pradhan, a resident of Jharsuguda found on railway tracks in Koraput.
➡️AC tunnel and barricades near Puri Srimandir dismantled ahead of Snana Purnima and Ratha Jatra.
➡️Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service to resume from June 18, booking started.
➡️PM Modi requests supporters to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from social media profiles.
➡️TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
➡️India to host 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup.
➡️BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visits NFL headquarters in New York.
➡️Kannada superstar Darshan, 10 others detained in murder case.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 83.57 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Markets end flat: Sensex slips 33.49 points to settle at 76,456.59; Nifty up 5.65 points to 23,264.85.
➡️Stock market crash bigger than that of 2008 coming in 2025: US Economist.
➡️Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others on board were killed in Plane Crash.
