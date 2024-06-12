TNI Morning News Headlines – June 12, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Supreme Court slams Delhi Government for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea, asks Delhi Govt if any measure or action has been taken against tanker mafia.
➡️BJP’s Mohan Majhi to take oath as Odisha CM at around 4:55 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s PA dies in road accident in Bhubaneswar yesterday.
➡️Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi along with his Deputy CMs-designate KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida pay floral tributes to ‘Utkalamani’ Gopabandhu Das, Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Reasi Terror Attack: Reasi police in Jammu & Kashmir release sketch and announce a reward of Rs. 20 lakhs for any information about the terrorist involved in the terror attack on the pilgrim bus.
➡️One CRPF Jawan and a terrorist killed during Kathua encounter early morning today in J&K.
➡️5 soldiers, one policeman injured in Doda terror attack.
➡️The first Parliament session following the Lok Sabha elections will be held from June 24 to July 3.
TNI Evening News Headlines – June 11, 2024

Mohan Majhi Next Odisha CM; KV, Pravati Deputy CMs

➡️Supreme Court slams Delhi Government for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea.
➡️If you can’t deal with tanker mafia, we will ask Delhi Police to take action: Supreme Court to Delhi Government on water crisis.
➡️Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Indian Army chief.
➡️Sensex climbs 252.62 points to 76,709.21 in early trade; Nifty up 82.25 points to 23,347.10.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.54 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Two Indians recruited by Russian Army killed in ongoing Ukraine conflict: MEA.
➡️US to provide another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine: Report.
