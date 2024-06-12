TNI Morning News Headlines – June 12, 2024

➡️BJP’s Mohan Majhi to take oath as Odisha CM at around 4:55 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s PA dies in road accident in Bhubaneswar yesterday.
➡️Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi along with his Deputy CMs-designate KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida pay floral tributes to ‘Utkalamani’ Gopabandhu Das, Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Reasi Terror Attack: Reasi police in Jammu & Kashmir release sketch and announce a reward of Rs. 20 lakhs for any information about the terrorist involved in the terror attack on the pilgrim bus.
➡️One CRPF Jawan and a terrorist killed during Kathua encounter early morning today in J&K.
➡️5 soldiers, one policeman injured in Doda terror attack.
➡️The first Parliament session following the Lok Sabha elections will be held from June 24 to July 3.
➡️Supreme Court slams Delhi Government for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea.
➡️If you can’t deal with tanker mafia, we will ask Delhi Police to take action: Supreme Court to Delhi Government on water crisis.
➡️Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Indian Army chief.
➡️Sensex climbs 252.62 points to 76,709.21 in early trade; Nifty up 82.25 points to 23,347.10.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.54 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Two Indians recruited by Russian Army killed in ongoing Ukraine conflict: MEA.
➡️US to provide another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine: Report.
