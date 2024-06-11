Mohan Majhi Next Odisha CM; KV, Pravati Deputy CMs

TNI Bureau: A week after the BJP stormed to power in Odisha on its own for the first time by winning 78 out of 147 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi as the Chief Minister of Odisha.
While Mohan Charan Majhi elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha, KV Singh Deo & Prabhati Parida appointed Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha.
Majhi will take oath at the swearing-in ceremony on June 12. He will be BJP’s first CM in Odisha.
The Chief Minister of Odisha was selected at the BJP legislature party meeting, which was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as observers.
Mohan Charan Majhi won the Keonjhar seat with a margin of around 11,577 votes. He defeated BJD’s Mina Majhi from the constituency.
A four-time MLA has been elected from the Keonjhar assembly seat. A strong tribal face, Majhi is known for his public service and organisational skills and stands as a prominent tribal figure in the region.
52-year-old Majhi is from a humble background. Hailing from Keonjhar district, Majhi was graduate with a law degree. Majhi, with a strong RSS link, worked for the upliftment of tribal people. Earlier, Majhi was served as the Shishu Mandir Guruji. Later he was elected as the sarpanch and samiti member.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and top BJP leaders and the party Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in event of the party’s first CM and his ministers to be held at the Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. BJP also bagged 20 Lok Sabha seats out of 21 in Odisha.
