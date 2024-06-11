Mohan Majhi Next Odisha CM; KV, Pravati Deputy CMs

A four-time MLA has been elected from the Keonjhar assembly seat. A strong tribal face, Majhi is known for his public service and organisational skills and stands as a prominent tribal figure in the region.

52-year-old Majhi is from a humble background. Hailing from Keonjhar district, Majhi was graduate with a law degree. Majhi, with a strong RSS link, worked for the upliftment of tribal people. Earlier, Majhi was served as the Shishu Mandir Guruji. Later he was elected as the sarpanch and samiti member.