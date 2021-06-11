TNI Evening News Headlines – June 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 485 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 102 Quarantine cases and 383 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8516 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 781488.

➡️ Odisha CM dedicates COVID intervention worth Rs 25 crore by WODC for 11 Dists of Western Odisha. The CM also announce assistance of Rs 25 Cr to WODC for Covid management.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) revises Covid Vaccination Timings; first Dose in Morning, Second in Afternoon.

➡️ AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to procure 2 ECMO machines for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients in the State.

➡️ Exclusion Of Odia Language From Swayam Portal: Odisha Government to write to the Centre to reconsider its decision.

India News

➡️ Supreme Court bashes Mamata Banerjee, orders to implement ‘One nation one ration card’ scheme. immediately.

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sets target of vaccinating 6 cr people in six months.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government extends lockdown till June 21 with more relaxations.

➡️ Over 24.93 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt of India.

➡️ Top Indian Army brass to discuss LAC situation at high-level meeting next week.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi; pays a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 15,759 new cases and Kerala reports 14,233 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrested Ramzan Sheikh, the contractor who constructed the building in Malvani which collapsed on Wednesday night, killing at least 11 people.

➡️ Education Ministry launches online module to track, re-enrol out-of-school children.

➡️ ICMR to start national sero surveys to assess COVID-19 spread: Health Ministry.

➡️ Delhi Government extends excise licenses of liquor shops, clubs for three more months till September 30.

World News

➡️ G7 leaders meet in UK to discuss Covid, climate change.

➡️ UK to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses: Boris Johnson.

➡️ PM Modi to attend outreach sessions of virtual G7 summit on 12, 13 June, says govt.

➡️ China returns to its strict COVID limits to fight a new outbreak

➡️ China passes Law to counter Foreign Sanctions: Cabinet.