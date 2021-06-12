TNI Morning News Headlines – June 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 4852 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 847313, including 62515 active cases and 781488 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha remains hotspot district with single day spike of 649 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (505) and Balasore (364).

➡️ Odisha reports 47 new COVID-19 deaths today including 6 from Khordha, 5 from Cuttack, 4 each from Angul and Bargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,257.

➡️ Odisha approves investment projects worth Rs 1637.41 crore with direct employment opportunities for more than 1,116 persons.

➡️ Low Pressure area forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west­northwestwards across Odisha: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Police has announced the recruitment of 477 posts of Sub- Inspector of Police and 244 posts of Constable (Communication) in Signals Service.

➡️ Sambalpur: Woman died after being raped and brutally assaulted in Deogarh.

➡️ So far 28 from Odisha have lost battle to 2nd wave of COVID19.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik ceates awareness on World Day Against Child Labour with the message ‘STOP Child Labour’.

➡️ Not a single COVID19 case has been detected from villages under Jashipur Block in Mayurbhanj district so far.

➡️ Malkangiri District praised by United Nations Development Programme for COVID management.

➡️ Ganjam District generates 1 Cr person days MGNREGA work in just 2 Months.

India News

➡️ India sees lowest Daily Covid cases in 73 Days with 84,332 new COVID-19 cases, 1,21,311 recoveries and 4,002 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,93,59,155 including 10,80,690 active cases, 2,79,11,384 cured cases & 3,67,081 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 95.07%. Daily positivity rate stands at 3.68%.

➡️ Total of 24,96,00,304 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,62,32,162 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th June 2021 of which 19,20,477 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ So far, 719 doctors have lost battle to COVID19 in 2nd wave in country; Bihar highest with (111) followed by Delhi (109).

➡️ Farmers to sit-in at Raj Bhavans across the country on June 26 as part of their agitation against new farm laws.

➡️ SBI offers loan up to Rs 5 Lakh at 8.5% interest for COVID Patients.

➡️ Jio launches ‘Freedom Plans’ with no daily limit for data usage.

World News

➡️ Indian-origin journo Megha Rajagopalan wins US’ top journalism award.

➡️ Italy suspends use of the #AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60 age group after a teen girl died of blood clot.

➡️ China’s Mars Rover sends 1st Selfie, ‘Touring’ Group Photos.

➡️ French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal in thriller to reach final.

➡️ US-Russia ties deteriorated to lowest point in recent years: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

➡️ France backs India, asks G-7 to lift export curbs on vaccine materials.

➡️ 20 pilgrims die, 10 critically injured in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.