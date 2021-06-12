TNI Morning News Headlines – June 12, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 12, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sudarsan Pattnaik ceates awareness on World Day Against Child Labour with the message 'STOP Child Labour'.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 4852 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 847313, including 62515 active cases and 781488 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha remains hotspot district with single day spike of 649 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (505) and Balasore (364).

➡️ Odisha reports 47 new COVID-19 deaths today including 6 from Khordha, 5 from Cuttack, 4 each from Angul and Bargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,257.

➡️ Odisha approves investment projects worth Rs 1637.41 crore with direct employment opportunities for more than 1,116 persons.

➡️ Low Pressure area forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west­northwestwards across Odisha: Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Police has announced the recruitment of 477 posts of Sub- Inspector of Police and 244 posts of Constable (Communication) in Signals Service.

➡️ Sambalpur: Woman died after being raped and brutally assaulted in Deogarh.

➡️ So far 28 from Odisha have lost battle to 2nd wave of COVID19.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik ceates awareness on World Day Against Child Labour with the message ‘STOP Child Labour’.

➡️ Not a single COVID19 case has been detected from villages under Jashipur Block in Mayurbhanj district so far.

➡️ Malkangiri District praised by United Nations Development Programme for COVID management.

➡️ Ganjam District generates 1 Cr person days MGNREGA work in just 2 Months.

India News

➡️ India sees lowest Daily Covid cases in 73 Days with 84,332 new COVID-19 cases, 1,21,311 recoveries and 4,002 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,93,59,155 including 10,80,690 active cases, 2,79,11,384 cured cases & 3,67,081 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 95.07%. Daily positivity rate stands at 3.68%.

➡️ Total of 24,96,00,304 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,62,32,162 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th June 2021 of which 19,20,477 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ So far, 719 doctors have lost battle to COVID19 in 2nd wave in country; Bihar highest with (111) followed by Delhi (109).

➡️ Farmers to sit-in at Raj Bhavans across the country on June 26 as part of their agitation against new farm laws.

➡️ SBI offers loan up to Rs 5 Lakh at 8.5% interest for COVID Patients.

➡️ Jio launches ‘Freedom Plans’ with no daily limit for data usage.

World News

➡️ Indian-origin journo Megha Rajagopalan wins US’ top journalism award.

➡️ Italy suspends use of the #AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60 age group after a teen girl died of blood clot.

➡️ China’s Mars Rover sends 1st Selfie, ‘Touring’ Group Photos.

➡️ French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal in thriller to reach final.

➡️ US-Russia ties deteriorated to lowest point in recent years: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

➡️ France backs India, asks G-7 to lift export curbs on vaccine materials.

➡️ 20 pilgrims die, 10 critically injured in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan.

