TNI Evening News Headlines – June 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 974 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 170 Quarantine cases and 804 local contact cases.

➡️ 11095 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 692027.

➡️ Sujata R Karthikeyan appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the newly formed #MissionShakti Department in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Goverment Eases Norms Again As Global Vaccine Tender Gets Poor Response.

➡️ Duplicate TV Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar, 4 held.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs to identify widows and orphans due to Covid19 casualties and sanction pension under Madhu babu pension within 15 days

➡️ Odisha effects majors reshuffle in OAS cadre; Indramani Tripathy transferred and posted as Director, I & PR, Odisha.

➡️ People duped of Rs 1.40 crore by cyber fraudsters in the month of May in Odisha.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the 270 Bedded Oxygenated COVID Care Centre at JSPL, Angul.

India News

➡️ In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 12 exams have been cancelled for this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today evening.

➡️ CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams in view of COVID-19 situation.

➡️ Monsoon likely to be normal across the country: IMD.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 26,513 new #COVID19 cases, Karnataka reports 14,304.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind has re-nominated BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, to Rajya Sabha.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chair BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting.

➡️ Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 1547 hours in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Centre says COVID-19 cases have been consistently declining for a week in 30 States/UT.

➡️ Over 22,900 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered to various states through Oxygen Express.

➡️ Two naxals killed in gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district.

World News

➡️ Netherlands lifts the ban on passenger flights from India, starting from today.

➡️ Indian, Australian Defence Ministers Review Bilateral Military Cooperation.

➡️ Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin to undergo knee surgery, to miss Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ China reports the first-ever case of H10N3 avian influenza in humans.

➡️ B1617 COVID-19 variant spreading worldwide at ‘frightening speed’: Experts.