TNI Evening News Headlines – June 1, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 974 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 170 Quarantine cases and 804 local contact cases.
➡️ 11095 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 692027.
➡️ Sujata R Karthikeyan appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the newly formed #MissionShakti Department in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Goverment Eases Norms Again As Global Vaccine Tender Gets Poor Response.
➡️ Duplicate TV Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar, 4 held.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs to identify widows and orphans due to Covid19 casualties and sanction pension under Madhu babu pension within 15 days
➡️ Odisha effects majors reshuffle in OAS cadre; Indramani Tripathy transferred and posted as Director, I & PR, Odisha.
➡️ People duped of Rs 1.40 crore by cyber fraudsters in the month of May in Odisha.
➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the 270 Bedded Oxygenated COVID Care Centre at JSPL, Angul.
India News
➡️ In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 12 exams have been cancelled for this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today evening.
➡️ CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams in view of COVID-19 situation.
➡️ Monsoon likely to be normal across the country: IMD.
➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 26,513 new #COVID19 cases, Karnataka reports 14,304.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind has re-nominated BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, to Rajya Sabha.
➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chair BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting.
➡️ Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP: Union Health Ministry.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 1547 hours in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ Centre says COVID-19 cases have been consistently declining for a week in 30 States/UT.
➡️ Over 22,900 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivered to various states through Oxygen Express.
➡️ Two naxals killed in gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district.
World News
➡️ Netherlands lifts the ban on passenger flights from India, starting from today.
➡️ Indian, Australian Defence Ministers Review Bilateral Military Cooperation.
➡️ Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin to undergo knee surgery, to miss Tokyo Olympics.
➡️ China reports the first-ever case of H10N3 avian influenza in humans.
➡️ B1617 COVID-19 variant spreading worldwide at ‘frightening speed’: Experts.
