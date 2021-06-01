100-Word Edit: Mission Shakti gets Wings to Fly

The newly created ‘Mission Shakti’ Department in Odisha has started functioning independently from today. It got freedom from the Women and Child Development Ministry. Sujata R. Karthikeyan has been appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The new Mission Shakti Department will deal with Mission Shakti, Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) for the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY), National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP), Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The Mission Shakti will have its own budget from the next financial year FY 2022-23. With the new road map being drawn, Mission Shakti got the wings to fly without any pressure.