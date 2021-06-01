CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled for this year

TNI Bureau: In view of COVID-19 pandemic & feedback obtained from stakeholders, CBSE Class 12 Exams have been cancelled for this year, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi after chairing a meeting on Class 12 board exams today evening.

CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Centre will submit their reply in the Supreme Court. The apex court will resume the hearing on June 3.

“Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. Decision to cancel Class-12 CBSE exams taken in interest of students”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the key meet today.