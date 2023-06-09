TNI Evening News Headlines – June 09, 2023

➡️ After the ouster of Odisha Higher Education Minister, Rohit Pujari, the Higher Education department Secretary, Bishnupada Secretary was transferred and appointed as Officer on Special Duty of the General Administration department.

➡️ Jharsuguda today recorded season’s highest temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Lord Jagannath, siblings to get Phuluri oil treatment on 5th day of Anasara today.

➡️The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that there will be no major change in the weather conditions in Odisha.

➡️ Prakruti Mishra levels ‘Casting Couch’ allegation against Producer Tutu Nayak; Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak hits back at Prakruti Mishra, warns of defamation suit.

➡️ The Commercial Tax (CT) and Goods and Service Tax (GST) Enforcement team is conducting a raid at a private company in the Manguli area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

➡️Five people including two home guards were arrested for allegedly looting Rs. 1.15 lakh case from two people in Koraput district.

➡️Three people, including a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, died and one was injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Delhi.

➡️Atleast three persons were killed and several others feared trapped after coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad.

➡️Asia Cup 2023, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will available for free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing Disney+ Hotstar.

➡️ Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has minted Rs 37.4 crore in its first week.

➡️Indian-American physician Dr Ashish Jha who led the US Government’s Covid-19 pandemic response will step down by the end of this month.

➡️Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted with multiple federal criminal charges in connection with his handling of classified documents from his presidency.