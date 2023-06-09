100-Word Edit: Turmoil in Odisha Higher Education

When Higher Education Minister was unceremoniously sacked from the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet citing non-performance, several theories were floated in the air, including his alleged link with BJP.

However, removal of Secretary Bishnupada Sethi a few hours later has confirmed beyond doubt that there was a bigger problem in the Department which has been detected by the CMO.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Is there any scam involving the outgoing Secretary and other officials? Was Rohit Pujari involved or made a scapegoat?

There is a lot more to this than meets the eyes here. Truth will come out if the media and Opposition show some spine.