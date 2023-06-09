100-Word Edit: Turmoil in Odisha Higher Education

When Higher Education Minister was unceremoniously sacked from the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet citing non-performance, several theories were floated in the air, including his alleged link with BJP.
However, removal of Secretary Bishnupada Sethi a few hours later has confirmed beyond doubt that there was a bigger problem in the Department which has been detected by the CMO.
Is there any scam involving the outgoing Secretary and other officials? Was Rohit Pujari involved or made a scapegoat?
There is a lot more to this than meets the eyes here. Truth will come out if the media and Opposition show some spine.
